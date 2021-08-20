EFCC Seals Off Kwankwaso’s Property in Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sealed off a property of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso on Miller Road in Kano metropolis.

A two-term governor of Kano, Kwankwaso represented Kano Central Senatorial District at the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly between 2011 and 2015.

We gathered that the anti-graft agency was investigating the former governor over an allegation of diversion of local government funds amounting to N3.08billion.

In a petition, one Barrister Mustapha Danjuma, who wrote on behalf of Engineer Abubakar Maisha’ani and Alhaji Najumai Garba Kobo, had alleged that Kwankwaso received contributions of N70 million from each of the 44 local government councils (totaling N3.08billion) towards his presidential primary in 2015.

Kwankwaso had contested the APC presidential primary in 2015 but lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He later defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, had confirmed that the commission was investigating allegations contained in petition.

