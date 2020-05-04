tanimu-turaki1

EFCC to Arraign Kabiru Turaki for Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is set to arraign a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki, before the Federal High Court in Abuja today (Monday).

EFCC’s Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Mr. Tony Orilade, stated that the arraignment on 16 counts of corruption allegations is to take place before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Turaki presided over the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs from 2013 to 2015 and served as the Supervising Minister of Labour from 2014 to 2015 in the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration

The SAN is a political ally of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the February 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He was the second most senior member of Atiku’s legal team in their case that unsuccessfully challenged the victory of the President,Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress in the last presidential poll.

 

