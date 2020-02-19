Egypt’s First Suspected Coronavirus Case Tests Negative for the Virus

A “PCR” analysis conducted on a Chinese national in Egypt suspected of carrying the COVID-19 coronavirus has come out negative, the Egyptian Health Ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday.

The results came 48 hours following the foreigner’s admission to a specially designated hospital for isolation, after being announced as Egypt’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus on February 14.

The Health Ministry’s spokesperson Khaled Megahed explained that a medical team has been conducting periodic checks and analysis on the Chinese national.

A “PCR” analysis was conducted six times over three consecutive days, under the supervision of the Health Ministry and the WHO – the results proving negative each time.

The WHO’s Representative in Egypt John Jabbour said that all measures taken to monitor this situation were carried out in full cooperation with the WHO, following its scientific and technical guidelines especially regarding laboratory procedures.

Minister of Health Hala Zayed continues closely following the 24-hour crisis room, Megahed said. Urgency against the coronavirus has been raised to the utmost level in all ports and airports throughout the country, he added.

All preventive and precautionary measures have been taken, Megahed stressed.

