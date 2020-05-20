Ehanire: Most COVID-19 Deaths Are From Wealthy People Who Chose Home-Based Care

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, says most COVID-19 deaths are from educated and wealthy people who initially chose home-based medical care.

Speaking on Tuesday at the COVID-19 presidential task force (PTF) briefing, the minister said the wealthy patients are eventually rushed to the hospital when they develop complications.

“Not only are most fatalities observed to be linked with pre-existing diseases, many of them are educated well-to-do people, who chose home-based care where complications suddenly developed and they have to be rushed to the hospital,” Ehanire said.

“Experience has continued to show that breathing complication in COVID-19 patients cauterises with little or no notice. This is an added reason why all persons should seek medical attention when they test positive.

“We will also continue to provide diagnostic commodities and facilities in collaboration with partners.”

He added that the ministry of health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) would continue to support state governments towards the treatment of the disease.

A total 191 patients have died out of Nigeria’s 6,175 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

