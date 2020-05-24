Eid-El-Fitr Celebrations: Ayade Urges Muslims to Embrace Peace, Love and Unity

Share Pin 0 Shares

Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade has urged peace, love and unity among Nigerians as Muslims celebrate Eid-El- Fitr which marks the end of the thirty days Ramadan Fast.

The Governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity,Mr Christian Ita said Nigerians must use the period for a sober reflection on the state of things in the country.

While congratulating the Muslims Ummah for completing one of the Five Pillars of Islam, he urged them to remember that moderation is important in everything one does.

He said the poor and less privileged people in society must be catered, a principle which informed his decision to exempt low income earners from taxation, including the petty traders in Bogobiri Muslim Community.

He told the faithful that the month of Ramadan is intended to teach all Ummah how to live good and compassionate lives which must continue even after the Ramadan fast.

“Ramadan is a month of sacrifice, abstinence and above all, love and care for humanity. I encourage you all to be your brother’s keeper. Look out for your neighbour in the firm belief that he too will look out for you and most importantly always use your face masks while going out to contain the Spread of Covid-19 disease.

“As you celebrate Eid-el-fitr, which marks the end of the Ramadan fast, I urge everyone, regardless of your religious beliefs, to continue to keep the peace and to live in unity with one another in Nigeria and particularly in Cross River State”he said.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.