Eid-el-Kabir: APC Calls for Prayer, Cooperation Against Banditry, Kidnapping

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has charged Muslim faithful to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to pray for Nigeria and cooperate with the government in the ongoing battle to rid the country of all incidences of insecurity like banditry and kidnapping.

The party, in a statement made available to Vanguard, by its caretaker Publicity Secretary, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, stated that it became expedient to remind Nigerians of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic that the whole world is battling with, especially with the latest record of two deaths in the state.

APC said: “We are thus urging the adherents of Islam to allow the lessons this Sallah brought to us to guide us now and our daily lives after the Sallah festivities.”

“Meanwhile, it is expedient that we remind ourselves of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic that the whole world is battling with, especially with the latest record of two death in Oyo State.

“Also, University of Lagos has to shut down its hostel facilities and regular interactive classes in place of online lectures because of a number of deaths recorded.”

“The fact that, for second years running, international Hajj pilgrims could not be allowed to perform their obligatory 5th pillar of Islam says a lot about the need for everyone to celebrate the Sallah with caution. Remember, it is those who are alive that celebrate.”

“Furthermore, the federal COVID-19 Committee just two days ago places Oyo State and three other designated states i.e Lagos, Kano, Rivers and FCT on red alert and are thus advised on safety protocols compliance during Sallah.”

“Finally, we urge you to pray for our country, Nigeria and cooperate with our leaders in the ongoing battle to rid the country of all incidences of insecurity like banditry, kidnapping etc.”

“Eid-ul-Adha or Sallah festivities is all about the spirit of sacrifices and obedience exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim (a.s) and Prophet Ismail (a.s).

“On behalf of the state caretaker committee under the Chairmanship of Chief Akin Oke and all the members of APC in Oyo State,we wish you a wonderful and enjoyable Sallah festivities.”

