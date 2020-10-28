Eid-El Maolud: FG Declares Thursday Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Thursday as a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-el Maolud celebration in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the government, congratulated the Muslim faithful both at home and abroad for witnessing this year’s occasion.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the spokesman, Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, titled, ‘FG declares Thursday, October 29,2020 public holiday to mark Eidul Mawlid celebration.’

Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to abhor violence, lawlessness, wantonness and robbery “as witnessed across the country most recently, stressing that Nigeria is the pride of the black race and should provide responsible leadership for the greatness and development of the African continent and all black people.”

