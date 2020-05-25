Eid-Prayer : Gov Ganduje Releases 294 Inmates

Share Pin 0 Shares

Glued to the call made by President Muhammadu Buhari few weeks back that, states should help in decongesting Correctional Centres across the country, to help observe COVID-19’s social distancing protocol, Kano state governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje releases 294 inmates, as part of his Sallah gesture.

Immediately after observing Eid-Prayer at Kofar Mata Eid Ground, Kano, with the Deputy Governor, Dr Nasuru Yusuf Gawuna, Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, among other top government functionaries, he proceeded to Gorondutse Custodian Centre, for the Sallah gesture to inmates.

Received by State Comptroller of the Correctional Centre in Kano, Magaji Ahmad Abdullahi, governor Ganduje assured his continued concern in decongesting Correctional Centres in the state, as directed by President Buhari.

“As a result of the directive given by President Muhammadu Buhari sometime ago, concerning decongestion of Correctional Centres across the country, to help strengthen social distancing protocol, we are today releasing, as a total with the ones released by the State Chief Judge and Grand Khadi, 294 inmates,” he said.

Adding that, ” Today is a day for happiness for all of us. For the governor for the government, for the people of the state and for you who are released today.”

He further revealed that in the last 2 months the state releases 603 inmates, “…based on Presidential directive to decongest Correctional Centres. We hope that you will be of good character in your life henceforth.

For those of you who are here, you should continue observing COVID-19 protocols. Wash your hands with soap and running water, use of sanitizer is necessary and the use of face masks.”

In his remarks Comptroller Abdullahi commended governor Ganduje that “His Excellency governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was the only governor who donated a 30 hectare piece of land to the federal government for the construction of a modern Correctional Centre, that reaches 90 percent completion.”

He added that, they had to commend other efforts of the governor concerning the development of the Service, that “He turned our cottage satellite Centres to full fledged Custodian Centre. These are that of Karaye and Farinruwa.”

Abdullahi commended the governor for an improved security in the state, appreciating that, “Your administration is doing very well in securing the state Your Excellency. And you deserve all commendation for that Sir.”

Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Usman Alhaji and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Ibrahim Mukhtar spoke on measures put in place by the government of Kano state in further securing the state, and citation of relevant sections of the Constitution of the Federal Republic (Section 212) on the rights accorded to the Governor for releasing the inmates.

All the released inmates were given the sum of Five Thousand Naira each to use as transport money back to their places or living. While receiving the gesture they assured the governor and all those present that they would be of sound character henceforth.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.