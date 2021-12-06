Eight Children Found Dead in Locked Car in Badagry
The Lagos State Police have begun investigation into the death of eight children found dead in a car on Sunday morning at Adelayo Street, Jah-Michael along Badagry Expressway, Lagos.
According to a report by The Guardian, the children were said to have mistakenly locked themselves in an abandoned car owned by one Saliat Kazeem on Saturday night while playing.
In a press statement yesterday, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the bodies have been recovered and deposited at the Badagry General Hospital morgue for autopsy to determine the actual cause of death.
He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered a thorough and speedy investigation into the circumstances surrounding their death. The CP also commiserates with the families of the victims.”
