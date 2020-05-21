Eight Medical Doctors Test Positive For COVID-19 In Zamfara
The Nigeria Medical Association in Zamfara state has confirmed that eight of its members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The vice-chairman of the association in the state, Mannir Bature said the eight medical doctors who are among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Zamfara state were infected in the line of duty at various public hospitals in the state.
Dr Bature also said that the doctors got infected while attending to patients at hospitals who were already infected with the disease.
He, however, called on the Zamfara State Ministry of Health to provide medical workers serving in all the public hospitals in the state with personal protective equipment rather than providing such to only those working at the isolation centers.
He also called for improved hazard allowances for medical doctors and other health workers that are involved in the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Zamfara state.
