Ekiti APC Hit Back at Fayose Over Attack on Buhari

The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has chided the immediate past governor, Ayodele Fayose for his criticism on the performance of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led- federal government.

The ruling party described the outburst as not only laughable but coming from a drowning sailor who would ordinarily want to hold on to every flimsy straw with the hope of survival.

The APC, in a statement yesterday in Ado-Ekiti by its Director of Media and Publicity, Sam Oluwalana, noted that Fayose’s tactics to revive his dead image and relevance made him resort to destructive criticism of Buhari’s government for imaginary reasons.

Oluwalana alleged that the ex-governor actions and anti-democratic tendencies led to the collapse of the People’s Democratic Party in the state, describing Fayose’s government as wasteful and season of locust.

“The people of the state will not quickly forget how Fayose’s administration equally crippled the functions of the judiciary, while his attorney general was always privy to any judgement to be delivered by judges, he even led some of his thugs to storm a court in session and physically beat up a presiding Judge.

“Can democracy be said to be thriving under this one-man show? Fayose has no moral right to criticize democratic practice in this country as he who demands equity must come with a clean hand,” he asked rhetorically.

He further added that “It is on record that the mace of the assembly, which is the authority of the legislature was kept at the Government House while the lawmakers would have to seek permission from Fayose before convening any sitting.”

