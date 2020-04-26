Fayemi

Ekiti Reports Four New COVID-19 Cases

Ekiti state has recorded four new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Dr Fayemi, in a statement on Saturday, said the state was notified of the cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new cases are primary contacts of the state’s fourth recorded case, a 45-year-old male doctor who carried out surgery on the recently deceased third positive case, during childbirth, the Governor said.

Dr. Fayemi added that the newly confirmed cases are currently stable, asymptomatic, and have been transferred to the state’s isolation centre in Ado-Ekiti.

The new cases bring Ekiti’s total confirmed virus infections to eight.

 

 

