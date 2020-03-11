Ekiti Sacks Randy Teacher for ‘Impregnating’ SS3 Pupil

The Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission has dismissed a randy secondary school teacher for allegedly impregnating a 17-year-old pupil, preparing for Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

The dismissed teacher, Mr. Owoosi Gbenga who was a Grade level 10 officer, until his dismissal from service taught Economics at Alarelu Comprehensive High School, Igbara Odo-Ekiti in Ekiti South Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, the Commisson’s chairman, Hon. Babatunde Abegunde, said the randy teacher was dismissed following a thorough investigation carried out by a six-member disciplinary committee.

He noted that his dismissal would serve as a deterrent to others who might want to indulge in such heinous act.

The chairman, commended the government for promptly arresting the culprit, assuring the public that Ekiti values will defianitely be restored by the Kayode Fayemi-led administration through effective justice administration.

The Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Princess Jumoke Owoola, said investigation revealed revealed that the accused has previous bad records of criminal activities.

She said the dismissal of teacher was in consonance with the State public service rules (2017) and Ekiti State Teaching Service manual which recommended disengagement as the ultimate penalty for serious misconduct and criminal offence of such magnitude.

Owoola noted the offence committed contravened the provisions of the operational Gender Based Violence Prohibition law 2019 of Ekiti State which stipulate stricter punishment for sexual offenders.

She disclosed the committee had recommended the reorganization of the Guidance and Counselling Unit of Schools across that state to address the present day-to-day challenges of students.

