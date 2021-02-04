El-Rufai Kicks against Eviction of Herdsmen

The Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has condemned what he described as the attack and eviction of herdsmen in some parts of the country.

In a statement issued late last night, the governor expressed concern about video clips being circulated on media platforms showing how citizens of a particular ethnic group are being massacred and their property destroyed.

He said although he was unable to confirm the authenticity of the video clips, he noted that their impact on the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians is a source of concern.

“The government of Kaduna State notes with grave concern, video clips circulating on social media platforms like WhatsApp in which citizens of a particular ethnicity are being massacred and their properties destroyed in parts of Nigeria.

“This is coming amidst avoidable rhetoric, frenzied ethnic profiling and unlawful eviction of citizens from their places of domicile”, El-Rufai said.

The governor added that many citizens of Kaduna State had reached out to him as their governor to confirm the authenticity of these video clips.

“Some alleged that these incidents have the support of leaders of the places where attacks have occurred.

“While I am unable to confirm the authenticity of the video clips, their impact on the peaceful co-existence of our people is a source of concern.”

El-Rufai called on all Nigerians living in Kaduna State “ to respect law and order and the rights of all citizens to live in peace and security wherever they reside or work. “

He also appealed to “governor of other states to make similar statements, and disavow these attacks and massacres.

“We must avoid anarchy and vigorously promote the rule of law and the right of all citizens to life, liberty and livelihoods wherever they choose to reside.

“Elected and appointed public leaders across the country must act on their constitutional obligations to protect all citizens, uphold order, and contribute to a climate for peaceful resolution of all issues,” El-Rufai said.

He said, “In Kaduna State, we are learning from decades of unfortunate and needless experiences.

“We have faced the tragic manifestations of the indigene-settler divide. This has been compounded by criminal activities that often have fatal consequences.

“But the victims of criminal actions like banditry and kidnapping in our state cut across all ethnic and religious groups.

“We have resisted the attempt to tag all members of any ethnic group for the criminal actions of some of their members.”

He said his administration has always upheld the right of every citizen to live and pursue legitimate livelihoods wherever they choose.

“This is why we ordered the arrest of persons who issued an unlawful eviction notice to our citizens of a certain ethnicity in 2017.

“The impunity and calculated disregard for a common humanity that prompted such irresponsible rhetoric is sadly at play again.

“The genuine fears felt by people across the country for their safety and security imposes a responsibility on all leaders to ensure that these anxieties are assuaged and urgent steps taken to relieve human misery and stop the criminal actions that menace our citizens and their property,” the statement said.

