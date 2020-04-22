El-Rufai

El-Rufai Recovers From COVID-19, Tests

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has recovered from COVID-19 and has tested negative twice to the virus.

The governor disclosed this in a series of tweets on his official handle on Wednesday, thanking God for his recovery.

 

“KADUNA UPDATE: “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results,” he wrote.

“I thank Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy. I also acknowledge with gratitude the massive outpouring of sympathy, prayers and public support that followed the disclosure of the infection.”

Governor El-Rufai also revealed that his family went through trauma during his battle with the virus, and lauded them for been “supportive as usual.”

He said: “My family not only went through the trauma of potentially losing a member, but also the risk of being infected as well.

“The entire family has been supportive as usual, while my many friends and colleagues from all over the world have sent their prayers and best wishes.”

Also, he thanked the Ministry of Health and the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for their help while acknowledging the leadership qualities of his deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, who has been running the state.

“I wish to thank the diligent medical personnel of our Ministry of Health and the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital who managed my case for their dedicated and professional care,” he added.

“It was cheering to see the determined efforts of our Covid-19 Task Force chaired by the Deputy Governor, the officials of our Ministry of Health ably led by the Commissioner and our security/enforcement agencies, to manage and contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.”

He said, “The commitment, competence and capabilities displayed by the Kaduna State Government in my four-week absence is clear evidence that we have a public service we can all be proud of.”

"I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results" -Malam Nasir @elrufai

Apr 22, 2020
"I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results"

I thank Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy. I also acknowledge with gratitude the massive outpouring of sympathy, prayers and public support that followed the disclosure of the infection.

Apr 22, 2020
My family not only went through the trauma of potentially losing a member, but also the risk of being infected as well. The entire family has been supportive as usual, while my many friends and colleagues from all over the world have sent their prayers and best wishes.

Apr 22, 2020
I wish to thank the diligent medical personnel of our Ministry of Health and the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital who managed my case for their dedicated and professional care.

Apr 22, 2020
It was cheering to see the determined efforts of our Covid-19 Task Force chaired by the Deputy Governor, the officials of our Ministry of Health ably led by the Commissioner and our security/enforcement agencies, to manage and contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

I wish to acknowledge our Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, for her reassuring leadership of our team in my absence. Our senior officials have demonstrated admirable commitment & the flexibility to provide governance in circumstances that are so different from the old normal

Apr 22, 2020
The commitment, competence and capabilities displayed by the Kaduna State Government in my four-week absence is clear evidence that we have a public service we can all be proud of.

