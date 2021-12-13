Elon Musk Named TIME’s Person of the Year

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk has been named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” for 2021.

The magazine revealed the pick during a live stream on Monday. The title goes to the person who “had the greatest influence on the year — for better or worse,” the magazine said. Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal also described Musk as someone “with extraordinary influence on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth, too.”

Musk, currently the wealthiest person in the world, serves as CEO of the rocket company SpaceX and the electric car company Tesla.

“In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world’s richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society,” Felsenthal wrote. “From Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to Facebook turned Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, the year brought home the extent to which, at a time of rising protest over ever deepening inequality, our lives and many of the basic structures around them are now shaped by the pursuits, products and priorities of the world’s wealthiest people.”

Time also described Musk as a “madcap hybrid of Thomas Edison, P.T. Barnum, Andrew Carnegie and Watchmen‘s Doctor Manhattan.”

Previously, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were named Time Person of the Year for 2020 following their election win; former President Donald Trump was similarly selected as Person of the Year in 2016.

