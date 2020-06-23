Emefiele Flew Wife and Kids to London on Dangote’s Private Jet During COVID-19 Lockdown

Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, used a private jet to fly his wife and children to the United Kingdom in violation of the closure of the Nigerian airspace during COVID-19 lockdown across the country, reports online newspaper SaharaReporters.

The Nigerian Government had announced that only essential travels will be permitted by air across the country but Emefiele used a private jet – a Bombardier Global Express luxury jet with registration number N104DA – belonging to businessman, Aliko Dangote.

The jet left Nigeria on Monday, June 1, 2020 at about 8pm Nigerian time and arrived in the UK at 2:37am.

The flight was operated by Executive Jet Services co-owned by Dangote and Sam Iwajoku – the same company indicted in the violation of lockdown protocols by flying musician, Naira Marley, to Abuja from Lagos to perform at a concert at Jabi Lake Mall.

According to the report, the jet carried Mrs Margaret Emefiele, his sons – Godwin Pammichukwu Jnr. and Andrew Olisehike Emefiele.

The CBN governor is believed to have flown his family out of harm’s way or back to school in the UK or beyond as the flight was clearly a non-essential one.

Nigerians have been barred from engaging in interstate travels since the lockdown began in March.

