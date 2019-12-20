Emilia Clarke Bans Selfies After Fan Demands Photo During Panic Attack

Emilia Clarke has banned fans from taking pictures with her after someone asked for a selfie – while she was having a panic attack, the UK Metro reports.

During an appearance on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, the Game Of Thrones favourite recalled the moment a man approached her for a snap, despite her being in floods of tears.

‘I was genuinely walking through an airport and I suddenly started having what I can only believe to be a panic attack brought on by complete exhaustion,’ the 33-year-old began.

‘I was on my own, I was on the phone to my mum saying, “I feel like I can’t breathe, I don’t know what’s going on”.

‘I’m there and the tears are coming out. I’m crying and crying, this guy’s like, “Can I get a selfie?” And I was like, “I can’t breathe, I’m really sorry. Just having a minute”.

‘It was after a few moments like that where I was like, “I don’t know how to do this”.’ And Emilia revealed that the interaction left her questioning how she deals with fans.

‘So I started to say, I’m not going to take a photo but I will sign something,’ she continued.

‘When you do that you have to have an interaction with that person, as opposed to someone just going, ‘Oi, give us a selfie, goodbye’.

‘It turns into, “Right, what’s your name? Who am I making it out to?” ‘Then you have a chat and you’re actually having a truthful human-to-human thing, as opposed to it being this other thing that probably isn’t nice for them and isn’t that nice for you.’

‘When someone asks for a selfie, I want to be able to provide for them what they’re after.

‘I signed up for it, I knew what was going on… I’m just trying to navigate how I can do it without feeling like my soul is completely empty, because they don’t really want to talk to you.’

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2019 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.