7e6f4ea0-a8f4-4ded-830d-23363828f099-e1588438852912

Emir of Rano Dies at 75

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Emir of Rano in Kano State, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila Auta Bawo, is dead.

The Emir died on Saturday at a hospital in Kano.

Turakin Rano and House of Representatives Member of Rano, Kibiya and Bunkure, Alhaji Kabir Alhassan Rururm confirmed the death.

He said the late emir would be buried this evening in the emirate.

The late emir is survived by 17 children and two wives.

Rano Emirate Council is one of the four newly created emirates in Kano state.

Reports have it that the emir was hospitalised at the Amin Kano Teaching Hospital before being referred to Nasarawa specialist Hospital.

But is unclear whether his illness was related to COVID-19 or not.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila Auta BawoCOVID19emir of RanoNasarawa

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Kim Jon-un ‘Resurfaces’ After Death Rumours

Kim Jon-un ‘Resurfaces’ After Death Rumours

News
  • 2 May
  • 0
14 More Almajiri Children From Kano Test Positive for COVID-19 in Kaduna

14 More Almajiri Children From Kano Test Positive for COVID-19 in Kaduna

News
  • 2 May
  • 0
Ganduje Announces 12-Hour Free Period During Kano Lockdown

Ganduje Announces 12-Hour Free Period During Kano Lockdown

News
  • 2 May
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top