Emirates Airlines Resumes Nigerian Flights Saturday

Emirates Airlines has announced the resumption of its flights to Nigeria, Dailytrust reports.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after the Federal Government approved the resumption of flight operations between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Report says federal government had, through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), communicated the approval to the UAE while asking the authorities in the Middle East country to also grant the same to Air Peace.

With the coast now clear for the resumption of flights between the two countries, Emirates said it would resume its flights on Saturday.

The airline, however, said that passengers travelling to Dubai would undergo an additional COVID-19 test and remain in self-quarantine until the results of the test are received.

Emirates, in a statement by its media consultant in Nigeria, said it would resume daily flights into Lagos and Abuja Airports from its base in UAE from Saturday, February 5, 2022.

The statement hinted that the flight resumption would provide travellers more choice, comfort and enhanced connectivity to Dubai and over 120 destinations.

It said it would operate to Abuja with EK 785 and 786.

EK 785 would depart Dubai at 1100hrs, arriving in Abuja at 1540hrs. The return flight, EK 786 will take off from Abuja at 1900, arriving in Dubai at 0435hrs the next day.

Emirates flight EK 783 to Lagos would depart Dubai at 1030hrs, arriving in Lagos at 1540hrs, the airline said.

The return flight EK 784 would depart Lagos at 1810hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0415hrs the next day.

All passengers travelling from Nigeria with Dubai as their final destination require a 48 hour PCR test, the airline added.

Also, passengers are required to present a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility, and validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected.

The statement added: ”Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will undergo an additional COVID-19 PCR test and remain in self-quarantine until the results of the test are received.

”Passengers travelling from Nigeria and transiting in Dubai are required to follow the rules and requirements of their final destination.”

____

