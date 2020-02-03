End Cultism or Resign, Bello Warns Heads of Tertiary Institutions, CSOs

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has ordered heads of tertiary institutions to end cultism in their various campuses before the end of this month or quit.

The governor gave the order at the weekend during a security meeting at the Exco Hall of Government House in Lokoja.

Some tertiary institutions had witnessed violent cult clashes which led to a loss of lives in recent times.

The governor held similar meetings with heads of security agencies before another joint security meeting with the traditional rulers and local government administrators last Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, Bello said insecurity of any form including cultism, would not be tolerated in Kogi State, noting that his administration would henceforth turn its attention to the menace of cultism in all institutions in the state.

He pointed out that the major objective of any government is to protect lives and properties of its citizens, noting that his administration would deal decisively with any head of the institution as well as CSOs who jeopardized his effort in providing security for the people of Kogi state.

Bello warned heads of tertiary institutions to sit up.

“You are the heads of your institutions; Profile your students, staff and management team. You are to train individuals that will be found worthy in character and learning and not criminals who will disturb the peace of the society”, the governor said.

He urged them to hold sensitizations with host communities, youth, men and women groups on the need to speak to their wards to denounce cultism.

