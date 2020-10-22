#EndSARS: Buhari Coming Up With Solutions In Few Hours, Says NSA

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), on Thursday said the President, Muhammadu Buhari , would come up with solutions to the current violence erupting in parts of the country “in the next couple of hours.”

Although he did not disclose the nature of the solutions, he said they would be agreeable to all parties concerned.

Monguno disclosed this in an interview with State House correspondents at the end of a meeting of the National Security Council presided over by the President.

He said, “The President himself, I have just left his office, is also going to deal with these issues in a specific manner apart from what has just taken place in council.

“I believe in the next couple of hours, Mr President will come up with certain solutions that will be agreeable to the entire federation.”

The NSA also did not disclose whether the President will announce the solutions through a national broadcast.

