#EndSARS: CAN, Amnesty Warn Against Attacking Protesters

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Monday commended the peaceful approach of the proponents of the reform of the police either through the #EndSARS protests or prayer walks nationwide.

The association said it was monitoring the #EndSARS protests nationwide and praying that their unprecedented efforts to have a decent society would not be in vain.

In a statement by its President, Dr Samson Ayokunle, CAN also tabled a nine-point demands, including “compensation for all victims of police brutality and other extrajudicial killings in the last 10 years.”

CAN said, “We are not unaware of your sacrifices, time, money and other risks in your quest for a reformed police and an egalitarian society. CAN acknowledges and appreciates your patriotic agitation in a peaceful manner despite the pockets of attack against you, either by the police or some hired thugs to disrupt the exercise.

“We condemn in strong terms every attempt being made to stop or disrupt the peaceful protest which is lawfully allowed and guaranteed by the 1999 constitution (as amended). We are monitoring the #EndSARS protests nationwide and we are praying that their unprecedented efforts to have a decent society will not be in vain.

“We call on the military and police to resist the temptation to intervene in a civil protest in order to avoid a harvest of deaths. We have had enough of mass burials without fighting a war in the recent past.”

CAN said government should stop paying lip service to the welfare of the people and immediately begin programmes that will bring succour to the suffering masses.

“Our roads must be made motor-able throughout the country for ease of moving human and economic goods while interrupted electricity supply should be ensured among other infrastructures requiring urgent attention in our nation. Our leaders need to wake up to pragmatic and task-oriented leadership now so as to save our nation,” the association stressed.

Meanwhile, global rights group, Amnesty International, has called on the Federal Government to ensure that the military, which is commencing its operation ‘Crocodile Smile’ this week does not attack #EndSARS protesters.

Amnesty said in a series of tweets that the Nigerian military had a poor human rights record especially as it relates to protesters.

The group therefore called on the Nigerian government to ensure that the military and other security agencies abide by international human rights law.

It stated, “Amnesty International is concerned for the safety and security of peaceful protesters who are currently marching across the country under the banner of #EndSars, in light of the announcement that the military intends to commence a military exercise this week.

“The Nigerian military has a poor human rights record in dealing with protesters. In the past, we have seen shocking and unconscionable use of lethal force by soldiers against unarmed protesters in several parts of the country.”

