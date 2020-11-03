#EndSARS: Egypt To Deport Seven Protesters For Lack Of Resident Permits, Visas – NIDCOM

Egyptian authorities will deport seven #EndSARS protesters for lack of resident permits and visas.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) confirmed this on Monday evening in a series of tweets on its handle.

“The Egyptian authorities have said that seven out of the eight #EndSARS Nigerians who protested in Egypt on October 18, will be deported to Nigeria for lack of resident permits/visas,” the series of tweets began.

According to the Chairman of the NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the “only Nigerian among them who has residency permit will get final clearance from the Egyptian Interior Minister, Mahmoud Tawfik after signing an undertaking not to be involved in any unauthorised activities while still in the country.”

The NIDCOM boss noted that the Nigerian mission in Egypt is still pleading for leniency on behalf of the seven Nigerians billed for deportation.

She, however, denied the allegation that the Federal government of Nigeria is involved in the Nigerians’ arrest, explaining that the Nigerians were not arrested at the Nigerian Embassy but at another location.

The agency noted that the Nigerian Mission in Cairo has had extensive deliberations with the Cairo Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Interior and the Diplomatic Police, explaining further that the eight detained Nigerians – four men and four women – were assured of decent treatment while in detention.

She further appealed to Nigerians abroad to be good ambassadors of the country by obeying the laws of their respective host nations and equally commended Nigerians in the diaspora who have conducted themselves in a disciplined and peaceful manner during the protest for an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.