#EndSARS: Failure of Governance Turned Youths to Threat – Moghalu

Presidential aspirant under the African Democratic Congress Kingsley Moghalu, has blamed the failure of governance for turning the youth into a threat.

On the backdrop of the #EndSARS memorial protest, Moghalu in a statement on Wednesday said the youths are Nigeria’s most productive asset but have become a threat to the government because of its failures.

He said, “Nigeria’s young men and women face many fundamental challenges. The strength of their numbers (nearly 70 per cent of our population) is supposed to be the country’s most productive asset; but the failure of governance has turned this into a threat, and the #EndSARS movement has witnessed efforts to silence the voices of our young people, physically and on social media including the ‘Twitter ban’.

“A year ago, Nigerian youth organised themselves in the peaceful #EndSARS protests to demand freedom from police brutality. Quite sadly, the bravery of the young compatriots was met with even more brutality. Like millions of fellow citizens, and indeed the youth, today, I especially remember those who paid the ultimate price for freedom during the protest. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten or in vain.”

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria did not fail to mention his five-point agenda if elected into office, which he says would provide a council that would memorialise the 2020 #EndSARS protests.

He said, “The council will work to bring into reality the promises of the National Youth Policy. As part of its responsibilities, the council will memorialise the 2020 #EndSARS protest and restore civic engagement and the right to protest as provided for in the Nigerian constitution.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.