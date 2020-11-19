#EndSARS: Frank Hails CNN’s Report on Lekki Tollgate Shootings

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has commended the Cable News Network (CNN) for its in depth report on the shooting of innocent #EndSARS protesters by men of the Nigerian Army at Lekki tollgate last month.

Frank, in a statement on Thursday, thanked the international news medium for helping to expose the truth about how soldiers invaded the tollgate and pumped live ammunition into peaceful protesters that killed and wounded scores of Nigerian youths on Tuesday, October 10, 2020.

He noted that by the well-researched investigative story, the CNN has helped to put a lie to the false claims by the Nigerian Army that its soldiers fired blank bullet into the air on that “bloody night of bullets”.

According to him, it was a good thing that the news outlet helped to uncover the cover-up of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led regime, the Lagos State Government, the Nigerian Army and the police concerning the gruesome massacre of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

Frank expressed optimism that the overwhelming evidence unearthed in the report would aid the International Criminal Court (ICC) in prosecuting those who perpetuated the dastardly act including President Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai, and the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, for aiding and abetting the commission of Crimes Against Humanity (CAH).

He, therefore, called on the ICC to carry out its own diligent investigation on the massacre as well as ensure that officials found culpable are brought to justice anywhere in the world they are spotted outside the shores of Nigeria.

The political activist noted that the Buhari regime has been doing all it can to suppress the truth about the Lekki massacre before the CNN exposed their satanic lies with graphic evidence.

He lamented that despite the international outcry that trailed the Lekki Tollgate massacre, the federal government has continued to threaten Nigerian youths by vowing not to allow a similar protest rather than show remorse.

