#EndSARS: Hoodlums Storm Benin Protest, Free Prisoners

Hoodlums on Monday morning broke into the Benin Prison fondly referred to as White House on Sapele road, Benin and freed inmates.

The hoodlums broke parts of the wall, climbing the high fence into the prison to free the inmates. The hoodlums overpowered officials of the prison who confronted them in heavy gunshots.

They also destroyed valuable property at the High Court Four, which is near the prison and other places in the area before the quick intervention of security agents.

Some hoodlums were also openly shooting into the air on St. Saviour’s Anglican Church Road in Upper Sokponba axis of Benin in Ikpoba/Okha Local Government Area of the state.

Banks, shops and schools, among others in Upper Sokponba and most parts of Benin were hurriedly closed to avoid looting and attack with motorists abandoning their vehicles and joining pedestrians to trek long distances to their destinations.

