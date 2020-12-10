#EndSARS: I Was Disgusted By Foreign Media Coverage Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is digusted at the manner in which the foreign press handled coverage of the recently concluded #EndSARS Protest in Nigeria.

The President in a tweet via his official Twitter Handle on Wednesday said the foreign media houses did not balance their reportage on the protest.

According to him, the reports from some major foreign media firms did not attempt to lend a voice to the plight of policemen that were killed following the violence that erupted after the protest.

He further noted that the stations which were burnt and prisons that were opened did not make it into the reports of the foreign press.

President Buhari’s tweet is coming a day after he held a closed-door meeting with all 36 state governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

There at the meeting, the President sounded a strong warning about a reoccurrence of the EndSARS protest, saying that no responsible government will allow that to happen.

“We do not stop anyone from demonstrating, but you don’t set up roadblocks and smashing windscreens. Which government will allow that?,’’ Buhari asked.

