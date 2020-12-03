#EndSARS: IG Of Police Ask Court To Stop Judicial Panels’ Probes

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja to grant an order seeking to stop the judicial panels of inquiry set up by state governors to probe allegations of police brutality and human rights abuses of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other police tactical units.

The NPF, through their lawyer, Mr O. M. Atoyebi, argued in the fresh suit that the state governments lacked the power to constitute the panels to investigate activities of the police force and its officials in the conduct of their statutory duties.

In the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1492/2020, the plaintiff urged the court to restrain the Attorneys-General of the 36 states of the federation and their various panels of inquiry from going ahead with the probe focussing on police impunity.

