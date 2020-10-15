#EndSARS: Keyamo Loses Driver

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has said that his driver died on Wednesday in Abuja during the protest by Nigerians seeking reform of the Police.

In a tweet on the sad incident, Keyamo said his driver was knocked down by a vehicle trying to escape from the advancing protesters at the Julius Berger Roundabouts in Wuse area of Abuja on Wednesday.

“I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests. A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office”, the minister tweeted.

____

