#EndSARS: LCC Presents Footage From Lekki Toll Gate To Lagos Judicial Panel

The judicial panel of inquiry set up by the Lagos State government to investigate cases of police brutality and extrajudicial killings has commenced another sitting.

The sitting began at 10:27 am on Saturday with the Lekki Concession Company being called first to give its testimony.

They are playing footage from the incidents of October 20 at the Lekki Tollgate.

Although the Nigerian Army will also continue its testimony from last week, the chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi says she will like them to see the footage from the LCC first.

Meanwhile, the #EndSARS victims’ lawyer, Adeshina Ogunlana says all lawyers to parties present have agreed to watch the clips from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm of that day.

More to follow.

