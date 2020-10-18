Ngozi-Okonjo-Iweala

#EndSARS: Let’s Join Hands For A Positive Outcome – Okonjo-Iweala

A former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants more support for the #EndSARS protests in the country so as to achieve a positive outcome.

She also lauded Nigerian youths for their courage and resourcefulness in the protests.

“I applaud the resourcefulness and courage of Nigerian youth in the #EndSARS. Powerful to let your voices be heard peacefully,” she tweeted on her handle on Sunday morning. “Let’s join hands for a positive outcome through a One Nigeria approach.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
#EndSARSNgozi Okonjo-Iweala

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

#EndSARS: Let’s Join Hands For A Positive Outcome – Okonjo-Iweala

#EndSARS: Let’s Join Hands For A Positive Outcome – Okonjo-Iweala

News
  • 18 Oct
  • 0
#EndSARS: Stop Soldiers From Dispersing Protesters, Falana-Led Group Tells Buhari

#EndSARS: Stop Soldiers From Dispersing Protesters, Falana-Led Group Tells Buhari

News
  • 18 Oct
  • 0
#EndSARS: Oyedepo Backs Protesters, Says ‘Lives Have No Value’ Under Buhari

#EndSARS: Oyedepo Backs Protesters, Says ‘Lives Have No Value’ Under Buhari

News
  • 18 Oct
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top