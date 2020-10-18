#EndSARS: Let’s Join Hands For A Positive Outcome – Okonjo-Iweala

A former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants more support for the #EndSARS protests in the country so as to achieve a positive outcome.

She also lauded Nigerian youths for their courage and resourcefulness in the protests.

“I applaud the resourcefulness and courage of Nigerian youth in the #EndSARS. Powerful to let your voices be heard peacefully,” she tweeted on her handle on Sunday morning. “Let’s join hands for a positive outcome through a One Nigeria approach.”

