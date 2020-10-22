#EndSARS: Northern Governors in Emergency Meeting

An emergency meeting of the Governors of the 19 Northern States over the violence and tension arising from the nationwide #EndSARS protests, is currently in progress in Kaduna State.

The #EndSARS protesters had over the past weeks been agitating the scrapping and the extrajudicial killings by the Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force. It took place mostly in the Southern parts of the country.

However, youths from the Northern region took to the streets to protest the insecurity in the north under the banner of #EndInsecuriyNow. The protest was to draw the attention of authority to the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents as well as banditry.

The protests especially in the South had taken a dangerous dimension following the attacks on the #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos. Also, the protest snowballed into violence in Jos, Plateau State.

Against these backdrops, the regional chief executive officers are meeting to possibly forestall or nip in the bud any possible action that might lead to violence in the North.

In attendance, were Governors Simon Lalong of Plateau, Aminu Waziri Tambuwwal of Sokoto, Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Sani Bello of Niger, Babagana Zulum of Borno and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State. Kogi, Kano, Katsina, Bauchi and Kaduna States were represented at the meeting by their Deputy Governors.

