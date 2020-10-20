#EndSARS: Police Ban All Forms of Protest, Gatherings in Lagos

The Nigerian police command in Lagos State has banned all forms of protest or gathering in the state.

“Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that henceforth, no protest or gathering or possession, under whatever guise, is permitted”, the command spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said in a statement on Tuesday.

This is coming after the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a 24 hours curfew citing security issues. Sanwo-Olu said the “peaceful #EndSARS protest”, which began over 10 days ago has “degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.”

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Adejobi also shared the same sentiment. He said the protest against police brutality “has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state.”

He said all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state.

