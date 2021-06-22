#EndSARS Protester Who Gave Birth in Prison Granted N10m Bail

The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Olokuta Correctional Centre, Akure, the state capital has granted bail to Kemisola Ogunniyi, the EndSARS protester who delivered in prison custody.

The 18-year-old Ogunniyi and three others were arrested and standing trial at the High Court for allegedly vandalising property during the EndSARS protest which took place in Akure, the state capital in October last year. She gave birth to a baby boy in prison custody last Wednesday.

They (defendants) were charged for arson, conspiracy, riotous assembly, stealing, and malicious damage.

The state government had moved to secure the bail of the defendant.

At the hearing of the bail application in the court on Tuesday, the judge, Justice Omolara Adejumo granted the bail application. She said she granted the bail application based on humanitarian ground and for the purpose of the christening of the baby which would take place on Wednesday, noting that the defendant had a right to be granted bail.

The judge ruled that the defendant should be bailed with a sum of N10 million with a surety.

In a reaction, the counsel to the defendant, Mr Tope Temokun, expressed satisfaction over the release of his client from the prison as well as the bail condition.

He said, “She (Ogunniyi) has been released from the prison while the bail condition would be perfected later.”

He further explained that the N10milliion bail condition did not mean that the defendant would pay the money to the court but must have a guarantor who is worth N10 million with evidence of tax clearance and must be residing within the jurisdiction of the court.

On the three other defendants, Temokun said their bail application would be moved later, saying “We can do everything together today (Tuesday).

