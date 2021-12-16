#EndSARS Protesters’ Demands: Police Salary Increases by 20%

With an approval to raise police salary by 20 per cent, the Federal Government yesterday began the implementation of #EndSARS protesters’ request on better welfare package for policemen.

The government yesterday launched series of reformation plans, including increased take home pay and ‘peculiar allowance’ for the Nigeria Police at the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The executive plans to raise a Supplementary Appropriation Bill to get National Assembly’s approval as the funds for the implementation of new financial obligations were not captured in the 2022 budget proposals.

Police Affairs Minister Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi broke the news to State House reporters at the Presidential Villa in Abuja after the week’s virtual FEC, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister said the Council also approved the review of police duty tour allowance to six per cent and the release of N1.2 billion for the payment of uninsured benefits.

Also approved by the FEC is the sum of N1.2 billion for the payment of outstanding allowances.

Dingyadi said that N13.128 billion was approved for outstanding death benefits for 5,472 police personnel.

According to the minister, the approvals tallied with President Buhari’s promise to enhance police personnel pay as demanded by #EndSARS protesters.

He said: “I’m particularly very happy today to inform Nigerians that the FEC under the chairmanship of Mr. President, has approved, a review, and upgrading of the take home pay of police personnel in this country.

“You will recall that in October 2020, this country was rocked with #EndSARS protests, Mr. President had to address the nation and appealed for calm after, which he promised Nigerians that the salary of police officers will be reviewed, will be improved to enhance their take home pay in recognition of the services they have been rendering to this country in areas of maintenance of peace and tranquility.

“So, the FEC, today (yesterday), approved this proposal for the review of the salary, which will take effect in January 2022. But we try to avoid a situation where we deal with improving or reviewing the salary scales of police officers, but we have tried to create a situation where their take home pay will be enhanced through the improvement of issues such as duty tour allowance, which has been reviewed to six percent of their new take home pay and council has also approved payment of N1,000,120,172.50 for the payment of outstanding benefits of personnel for uninsured period of 2013 to 2020 that has not been covered under the group personnel.

“It has also approved the release of N13,127,972,269.20 for payment as outstanding death benefits of 5,472 personnel with uninsured period of 2013 to August 2021, not covered under the Group Life Insurance.

“The Council has also approved the payment of the sum of N1.2 billion as payment of outstanding burial expenses of personnel period of January 2012 to 2021.

“FEC also graciously approved the Annual Insurance Premiums of N750 million as well as payment of N4, 812,500,000 for the repairs and replacement of damaged police infrastructure in future budgets, starting from 2022.

“Council has also approved a tax waiver in the sum of N18, 600,000,000 for personnel, junior officers within the police, in order to increase their take home pay. This is going to take effect from October 2021.

“Similarly, government has also approved the increase of the current rent subsidy, which is currently between 15 to 20% amounting to N61 billion. Increase is 40% of the Consolidated Policed Salary Structure (CONPOST) in the sum of N78, 300,000,000, that is to say an increase of about N16,400,000,000.

“It has also approved payment of an additional six per cent shift duty allowance for officers on levels 01 to 14 and the supervisors allowances for officers on level 15 and above. This will come out to about N10,038,000,000, with effect from 2022.

“Most importantly, government also approved payment of about 20% of CONPOST, as ‘Peculiar Allowances’ to boost morale and take-home pay of Nigerian Police. All these will be computed and salary structure will be brought up by the Salaries and Wages Commission, which will be adopted by government as soon as possible”, he explained.

He, however said that the payment would only commence after the Auditor General of Federation must have scrutinised it.

“Similarly, most of these payments will only be effected when the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation reviews and verifies these figures for payment. It is thereafter that the Accountant-General of the Federation will be directed to approve the payment.

“We can see that with this development now. Police will be earning a more attractive pay that will be commensurate with what they’re doing.

“What we expect the police to do after this is to redouble their efforts and justify the confidence that Mr. President and the Federal Executive Council have vested in them.

“As a ministry, we will do whatever it takes to ensure that we improve the performance and the relationship between the police and the public to ensure that they justify this good gesture.”

Finance, Budget and National Planning Minister Mrs. Zainab Ahmed explained that the upward salary review for the police was not captured in the 2022 Appropriations Bill.

She further explained that government could subsequently raise a Supplementary Appropriation Bill and sent to the National Assembly to meet the new financial obligation.

“So, you know, this is not provided for in the budget. It just came to Council today (yesterday). Like the minister said the Auditor-General has been asked to review all of these computations that have been done to verify. It’s for us to know exactly what needs to be paid. So if we have, we will go back to Parliament for supplementary budget.

“No, not taking effect in January 2022, but the effective date is still January 2022 when all the problems is sorted out there will be supplementary budget sent to the parliament,” she explained

