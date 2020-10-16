lagos

#EndSARS: Protesters Hold Candlelight Vigil in Lagos

Protesters calling for an end to the brutality suffered at the hands of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) are holding a candlelight vigil in honour of all those who have been killed by operatives of the unit and the police in general.

Following a protest which has lasted for a week and three days, the protesters gathered around various areas of the Lagos metropolis to mourn the death of friends, loved ones, and family members who met their cruel end at the hands of SARS officials.

At the different locations where the candlelight event is holding, prayers were said after which the demonstrators sang the National Anthem in respect of the country.

Lagos is not the only place where the candlelight ceremony is taking place, a similar event is taking place at the nation’s capital, Abuja, and in Port Harcourt.

Those who could not join the event physically have taken to social media in solidarity with the protesters on the ground.

Here are some tweets regarding the candlelight ceremony which is part of the #EndSARS protest aimed at not just seeing to the disbandment of SARS, but also bring justice for those who have suffered injustice at the hands of the police.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
#EndSARSSpecial Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

#EndSARS: Protesters Hold Candlelight Vigil in Lagos

#EndSARS: Protesters Hold Candlelight Vigil in Lagos

News
  • 16 Oct
  • 0
Buhari Mourns Awolowo’s Daughter

Buhari Mourns Awolowo’s Daughter

News
  • 16 Oct
  • 0
#EndSARS: Presidential Panel Recommends Dismissal of 37 SARS Operatives

#EndSARS: Presidential Panel Recommends Dismissal of 37 SARS Operatives

News
  • 16 Oct
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top