#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu: I Haven’t Spoken to Buhari Since Violence Erupted in Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said he had not spoken to President Muhammadu Buhari since violent crisis erupted in Lagos following the shooting of peaceful young protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday night.

Responding to a question Thursday on The Morning Show of Arise TV, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his efforts to reach President Buhari on phone on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

“I made phone calls to the President, I made calls to want to speak to the President twice yesterday. First time, he hadn’t come to the office, and the second time he was at the FEC meeting. So indeed, I haven’t spoken to him directly, but I actually did call to want to speak with him.

“Like I said, he was at FEC meeting and probably had this briefing. He was actually the one that asked the Chief of Defence Staff to call me and I think it was when he got my message, because when the Chief of Staff called me, he said to me that it was the President that asked him to call. But I haven’t spoken to him directly, may be later today that might happen.

“I don’t have the report to say this was what he said because we haven’t spoken,” Sanwo-Olu said in response to a question on whether he had briefed the President about the situation in Lagos after the carnage in the city.

