#EndSARS: South East Governors, Leaders Vow to Resist Killings

Governors and leaders of the southeast geo-political zone have vowed to resist further loss of lives and properties in the zone, in the name of #EndSARS protests, promising to protect every Nigerian resident in the zone.

Rising from a meeting in Enugu yesterday, the five governors of the zone, leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, National Assembly members, religious and traditional rulers stated that they were committed to addressing the concerns of youths in the zone, even as they asked the people to move about their legitimate businesses without fear.

They also agreed to set up a relief fund for victims of the protests in the five states.

A communiqué read by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, who is chairman of Southeast Governors’ Forum (SEGF), added: “We sympathise with families of the victims, including the police and other security agencies, of the recent disturbances that followed the #EndSARS agitations.

“The South East will engage our youths to ensure sustainable peace in the South East and a glorious future for our children.” The governors advised the youths to discontinue the destruction of lives and properties, while they work to meet their demands.

“We, therefore, direct all Igbo, both in and outside Nigeria, to go about their businesses and not participate in any form of unlawful protest and criminality.

“We offer to protect all ethnic groups living in the South East and thank other parts of Nigeria for protecting our people in their areas,” the communiqué added.

