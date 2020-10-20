#EndSARS: Stop Killing Young Nigerian Protesters, Hillary Clinton Tells Buhari

Former United States Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, has called on Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army to ‘stop killing’ #EndSARS protesters in the country.

The former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate made this known on Tuesday night shortly after soldiers reportedly shot at protesters at the Lekki tollgate area of Lagos State, killing at least nine according to reports.

“I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment,” Clinton tweeted.

The #EndSARS protesters have been demonstrating against police brutality and extrajudicial killings nationwide for over a week. In Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital, the protests have been held largely at the Lekki tollgate.

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered an investigation into the incident.

