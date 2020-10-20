us con

#EndSARS: US Shuts Consulate in Lagos

The United States has shut down its consulate in Lagos State for two days over the #EndSARS protests.

The US embassy and consulate in its statement said, “Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos.

“Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges.

“Some police stations have been targeted. Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. on October 20. Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.’’

Details later…

