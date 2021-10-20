endsars-1050×589

#EndSARSMemorial: SERAP Calls for Immediate Release of Detained Journalist, Others in Lagos

The group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has called on the Nigerian Police Force to release a journalist and other protesters who were arrested at the Lekki Tollgate on Wednesday.

In a statement via its official Twitter handle, SERAP called on the authorities to release those being held while noting that they had the right to protest.

The statement reads, “Nigerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release two protesters including a journalist reportedly arrested this morning by the Lagos State Police Command at the Lekki tollgate where the #EndSARSMemorial protest is scheduled to hold. Protest is a right.”

The protesters came out in a car procession to the Lekki toll gate to commemorate the alleged killings of Nigerians on the same day last year. However, men of the Nigerian Police have been arresting harmless protesters.

____

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
#EndSARSMemorialSERAP

