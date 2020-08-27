Enugu Killings Will Not Deter Us From Restoring Biafra, Says Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has condoled with families of members killed during Sunday’s clash with security operatives in Emene, Enugu State, insisting that the ugly incident would not dampen the struggle for restoration of Biafra.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newswmen in Enugu, Kanu said that the burden of restoring Biafra was a Herculean task that crystallises in the constant danger of being killed by Federal Government-controlled security forces.

Kanu said that the security forces had successfully cowed elected and non-elected leaders but urged the members to remain resolute and focused until the struggle was won.

He said: “I recognise the enormous burden this struggle has brought on our members and those that are not members but support what we do. Our various nuclear families have also suffered untold. I comfort and condole you all.

“The burden of restoring Biafra is Herculean and it crystallizes in the constant danger of being killed by wanton acts of Nigerian State terror unleashed by a terrorist Federal Government that has successfully cowed our elected and non-elected leaders.

“Since it’s now clear that those that call themselves your leaders are imprisoned by fear, I say to you – fear not; for victory and succour shall be ours in no distant future and any Biafran blood lost in this epic struggle will be requited manifold”

He added: “In my most private moments – when I reflect on this struggle and its fall-outs, I have often been tempted, like Jesus Christ, to ask that this cup be passed from me. I’m sure you all feel the same in many fleeting moments of despair that is common with the fragile human spirit.”

IN the same vein, a group, Igbo Ekunie Initiative (IEI), has condemned the extra-judicial killing of unarmed youths in Emene, Enugu State, by security agents.

President, IEI, Tochukwu Ezeoke, in a statement, said that such killings were a violation of human rights and an assault on the very essence of democracy.

According to him, democracy at the very minimum provides for the continuous negotiation of dissent, critical voices, civil opposition and protests.

Ezeoke noted that at a time where assailants are committing genocide in Southern Kaduna, terrorists, bandits and herdsmen running rampage in large swaths of the North, Nigerian army, Department of State Services (DSS) and the police that should be maximally engaged in combating these murderous terrorists up North are rather preying on unarmed youths in Enugu.

The group, therefore, urged all South-East governors to urgently evolve a formidable regional security outfit capable of dealing with evolving security scenarios.

