Ese Oruru Abduction: Court Convicts Yinusa Dahiru, Sentenced to 26 Years in Prison
After four years of trial, Yinusa Dahiru aka Yellow the accused standing trial for the abduction of 14-year-old Ese Oruru in August 2015 has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.
Her abduction had sparked national outrage as Nigerians joined civil society and women rights groups to demand for her rescue from captivity in Kano.
Presiding judge, Justice Jane Inyang, acquitted the accused on the first count but convicted Dahiru on the remaining four charges.
The judge ruled that the sentence will run consecutively.
