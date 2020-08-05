Europa League: Ighalo Retains Spot in Manchester United’s New Roster

Manchester United has announced their updated squad list for the knockout rounds of the Europa League, aincluding the mini knockout tournament holding in Germany, with Odion Ighalo retaining his place in the 30-man squad.

Two changes were made by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the injured duo of Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe making way for Teden Mengi and Ethan Laird.

An analysis of the roster revealed that 4 goalkeepers, 10 defenders, 11 midfielders and 5 strikers are part of the group.

Ighalo will be competing with Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Tahith Chong for a place in the starting line-up.

The experienced Nigerian front man has been involved in all the matches played by the Red Devils in the Europa League since his move in the January transfer window, where he scored two goals and provided an assist.

Ighalo’s stunning effort against LASK on March 12 won Manchester United’s goal of the month for March 2020.

