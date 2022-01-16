Everton Sack Benitez After Six Months in Charge

Everton has sacked manager Rafa Benitez after a disappointing six months in charge at Goodison Park, the club announced on Sunday.

“Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first team manager,” an Everton statement read. “Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect.

“An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.”

Everton, who lost 2-1 to Norwich City on Saturday, have won only one of their last 13 Premier League games and sit 16th in the table, six points above the relegation places.

Benitez joined Everton in June, replacing Carlo Ancelotti, who left after 12 months in charge to join Real Madrid. Some Everton supporters hung a threatening banner outside the Spanish coach’s house in the days prior to his signing due to his previous spell with Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Former Everton striker Wayne Rooney, now manager at Derby County, has already been linked with the job.

