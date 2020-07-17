Ex-Assistant Charged With Murder of Fahim Saleh After Embezzling $90,000 From Victim

The NYPD has arrested Tyrese Devon Haspil, a former personal assistant of Fahim Saleh, the tech entrepreneur who was found decapitated and dismembered in his Lower East Side apartment, according to police sources.

Haspil, 21, is expected to face second-degree murder and other charges after Saleh’s sister discovered the gruesome scene that included large plastic bags and an electric saw still plugged into the wall.

Saleh was found decapitated and dismembered on Tuesday. Authorities revealed on Thursday that Saleh was stabbed to death.

According to reports, Saleh had discovered that Haspil had stolen roughly $90,000 from him. Though Saleh, who friends said was a generous man, fired Haspil, he did not report the theft, the officials said. He even offered to arrange a way for his former employee to work off his debt in what amounted to a payment plan.

Haspil — wearing a ninja mask, suit and tie — turned on Saleh, using the Taser to immobilize his 33-year-old boss before repeatedly stabbing him in the chest and later carving him up with an electric saw, sources said.

Haspil used his own credit card to purchase the saw, and a Taser prong recovered from Saleh’s body bore a serial number connecting the suspect to the murder, sources indicated.