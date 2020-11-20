Ex-Eagles Stars Want Rohr Sacked

An increasing number of ex-Super Eagles players have turned against struggling coach, Gernot Rohr, urging the Nigerian Football Federation to sack the Franco-German.

The Eagles endured a nightmare finish to 2020, failing to win a game during the year with the team looking a shadow of the decent side that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation in Egypt.

According to several sources , Rohr is fast losing the confidence of many of his players, with Ola Aina expressing his frustration at been left out of the team’s starting line-up in their 4-4 draw against Sierria Leone last Friday.

Segun Odegbami, a member of the 1980 AFCON-winning squad said Rohr has reached his eldorado with the team and cannot go any further hence should be allowed to go.

“I have expressed my opinion about Rohr severally,” Odegbami said.

“He may be a good coach but what are his credentials. My believe is that anyone who will coach the Eagles must make the team a World class team capable of winning the World Cup.

“Rohr cannot deliver that. He is not the world class coach we are loking for. We have seen him work for four years and what we saw in two critical moments in Russia and Egypt, he convinced me that he is not the one to lead Nigeria to Eldorado.”

Daniel Amokachi, who also won the AFCON in 1994 and featured at two World Cups, also questioned the competency of Rohr in the wake of the Eagles draws against Sierria Leone over two legs.

“Football these days, there is no patience. It’s the result that matters.

“The person (Rohr) has been in charge of the team for five years but you cannot write anything about those years he has been in charge. “Is he the right person to take Nigeria in the right direction? I don’t think so.

“We have seen some decision taken by him which a right coach won’t. We cannot have a team where all of the players come from three agents and one of those agents represent the coach. That shows a lot of shady deals. In the last five years he has not shown has the right man for the job.”

