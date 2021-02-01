Ex-Information Minister Tony Momoh Is Dead

Veteran journalist former Information Minister, Prince Tony Momoh, is dead. He died at 81.

Family sources disclosed that he died at about 5pm on Monday in Abuja after a brief illness.

Born in Auchi, Edo State, on April 27, 1939, Prince Momoh served as Minister of Information and Culture during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd).

Until his death, he was a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

