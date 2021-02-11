Ex-Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande, Dies At 91

Former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, is dead.

Jakande passed on Thursday morning in Lagos at the age of 91, one of his sons, Deji, confirmed to the press.

He was a former journalist who became governor of Lagos State in Nigeria from 1979 to 1983, and later was Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime (1993–98).

Jakande popularly called “Baba Kekere” left many indelible footprints as Governor of the state especially in the area of infrastructure development focusing largely on the provision of low cost houses for the people.

Several low cost estates were named after him. His government constructed over 30,000 housing units.

The former Governor who celebrated his 91st birthday on June 23rd, 2020 within his four years in office established the Lagos State University.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who celebrated him at the time described Alhaji Jakande, as an elder statesman worth celebrating for his life of consistent commitment to public service.

The Governor said Alhaji Jakande popularly referred to as ‘Baba Kekere’ brought a lot of development to Lagos State as governor between October 1,1979 and December 31, 1983 in line with the five cardinal programmes of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), founded by the late sage and former Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He also described the former Minister of Works as epitome of honesty, dedication and service, who used his elevated positions for the betterment of the people he served, especially during his tenure as governor of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu said Alhaji Jakande was one of the few Lagosians and Nigerian leaders who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the State and the entire country by delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

He said the former governor left with impeccable records in Lagos State “and that is why till date he remains a reference point for governors, not only in Lagos but across the country.

He said: “Alhaji Jakande’s administration introduced housing and educational programmes that targeted the poor, building new neighbourhood primary and secondary schools and providing free education for all.”

